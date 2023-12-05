AFC North Power Rankings: Cleveland Browns aren't alone in their struggles
• Baltimore Ravens must have enjoyed this week off
• Cleveland Browns suffered a frustrating loss
• Pittsburgh Steelers now have to call their own audible
By Randy Gurzi
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are about to get a taste of what the Browns have been dealing with all season. Kenny Pickett was injured in their loss to the Arizona Cardinals this weekend and needs to have surgery on his ankle. The timeline is expected to be two to four weeks until he returns which means it will be Mitchell Trubisky time.
In all honesty, Trubisky isn't the worst backup in the NFL but he's very inconsistent. And he needs a lot of help around him to succeed. This Pittsburgh team doesn't seem to have that. This could explain why they were just 2-3 with him as the starter last year.
With Trubisky under center, they're going to be trying to keep pace with the Browns as the two teams have identical 7-5 records. That doesn't feel like something they'll easily do after their poor performance at home against Arizona — a team that had just two wins coming into the weekend.
The good news for them — and terrible for Cleveland — is the fact that their schedule is very favorable. The Steelers are at home again this Thursday against the New England Patriots who had all of zero points on Sunday. They then face the Colts and Bengals with their final games being the toughest — Seattle and Baltimore.