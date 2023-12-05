AFC North Power Rankings: Cleveland Browns aren't alone in their struggles
• Baltimore Ravens must have enjoyed this week off
• Cleveland Browns suffered a frustrating loss
• Pittsburgh Steelers now have to call their own audible
By Randy Gurzi
1. Baltimore Ravens
This wound up being quite the week for the Baltimore Ravens to have some time off. They lost to Cleveland in Week 10 but then defeated the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers to get back on track. Now, they're sitting at 9-3 and while they had two teams right behind them in the AFC North, that's no longer the case.
Pittsburgh hosted the Arizona Cardinals and was embarrassed by a score of 24-10. To add to their suffering, they also lost Kenny Pickett to an ankle injury. Mitchell Trubisky played well in relief but when he's the primary guy, he's historically struggled.
As for the other team on their heels, the Browns also suffered defeat. They were on the road against the Los Angeles Rams but fell apart in the fourth quarter. A familiar face was under center as former Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco was the Browns starter. He might keep that job in Week 14 but we're not sure just yet.
What we do know is the Ravens are in control of the division now. Their lead is two full games but unlike the Browns and Steelers, their final stretch is going to be insane. They have to face the Rams in Week 14 followed by the Jaguars, 49ers, Dolphins, and finally Steelers. There's not an easy game left for them and no team left in their final five contests has a losing record.