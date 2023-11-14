AFC North Power Rankings: Cleveland Browns suddenly hold the cards
The Cleveland Browns proved they can win the AFC North when they defeated the Ravens in Week 10 despite a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter
By Randy Gurzi
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3)
Once again, the Pittsburgh Steelers found a way to win. They’re now 6-3 but continue to be one of the least impressive teams with a winning record. Having said that, they do deserve credit for being resilient.
In Week 10, they were out-gained by the Green Bay Packers but still pulled off a 23-19 win. They were by far the better team on the ground, which is what allowed them to pull off yet another one-score win. Since Kenny Pickett took over as their starting quarterback, winning close games has become the norm for the Steelers.
"Seemingly every single week. The Steelers (6-3) have ripped off nine straight wins in one-score games dating to last season. All six of their wins so far in 2023 have come by eight points or less, a trend that defies the logic of the ‘every game is a coin flip’ NFL.” — AP via ESPN
As it stands right now, they’re probably the least talented team in the division yet they keep finding ways to win. They’re also still tied for second place and just a half-game out of first. Plus, they're 2-0 in the AFC North and will play the Browns and Bengals on the road over the next two weeks. We’ll find out a lot more about this team during that span.