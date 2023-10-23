AFC North Power Rankings: Ravens make statement as Browns steal a win
• Browns somehow pull it out in Week 7
• Ravens explode on the Lions
• Bengals watch everyone else win
By Randy Gurzi
There's still not a losing team in the AFC North with the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Baltimore Ravens all securing a win in Week 7. As for the Cincinnati Bengals, they were inactive on Sunday as they had their bye week.
With all three active teams winning in Week 7, the AFC North Power Rankings continue to be crowded, although one team is starting to separate themselves.
AFC North Power Rankings entering Week 8
4. Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)
The Cincinnati Bengals were off in Week 7 and while the other three teams won, they're not going to be too upset. They're still within striking distance and after an 0-2 start, they've since gone 3-1 and that includes winning their past two games.
Somehow, they lost in a lopsided contest to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 27-3 in Week 4 but outside of that, they've done well as they've knocked off the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, and Seattle Seahawks.
Having said that, they've yet to record a win over a true contending team. They're also 0-2 in the AFC North with losses to the Browns and Ravens.
They do have an opportunity to notch that win since they will be facing the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. Just like the Browns, Cincinnati was afforded two weeks to prepare for the Niners and to help even more, San Fran is going to be on a short week after playing on Monday Night Football.
A win there would do a lot for their confidence, especially if Joe Burrow can prove he's recovered from his calf injury. Until then, they're still at the bottom of these AFC North Power Rankings.