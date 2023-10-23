AFC North Power Rankings: Ravens make statement as Browns steal a win
• Browns somehow pull it out in Week 7
• Ravens explode on the Lions
• Bengals watch everyone else win
By Randy Gurzi
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)
Once again, the Pittsburgh Steelers found a way to win in the fourth quarter. This time, they were down 17-10 heading into the final 15 minutes and put together a five-play drive that covered 59 yards ending with Jaylen Warren taking it in from 13 yards out.
The defense forced a three-and-out, and another long drive gave them the lead. This time, they went 80 yards on 10 plays with Najee Harris running the ball in for a three-yard touchdown. Another quick punt followed and the Pittsburgh offense was able to run the clock out with another 10-play drive that ate up 5:28. They even converted on a fourth-and-one at the L.A. 39, which might have opened the door for the Rams.
At 4-2, the Steelers are tied with the Browns but they have the tiebreaker thanks to their 2-0 record in the AFC North. They'll now face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 which will be a tough outing. But we should know by now not to count them out, no matter how much we would like to. Mike Tomlin has yet to finish a season with a losing record and while Kenny Pickett might have his flaws, he doesn't panic in the fourth quarter.