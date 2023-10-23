AFC North Power Rankings: Ravens make statement as Browns steal a win
• Browns somehow pull it out in Week 7
• Ravens explode on the Lions
• Bengals watch everyone else win
By Randy Gurzi
1. Baltimore Ravens (5-2)
Heading into Week 7, the Detroit Lions were one of the hottest teams in the NFL. They were 5-1 and traveled to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens. Detroit was 3-0 on the road as well, including a huge win in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
But none of that mattered to the Ravens who were in control from the moment this game kicked off.
Baltimore won 38-6 with Lamar Jackson going off with 357 yards and three touchdown passes. He added 36 yards on the ground with another touchdown run but it was the way he moved the ball through the air that allowed them to win so easily.
It was also the first time this season he seemed to be fully comfortable in Todd Monken's offense. The former Clevaland offensive coordinator wanted to see Jackson push the ball downfield more and use the boundaries. He did still rely heavily on Mark Andrews, as he should, with the tight end scoring two touchdowns. In addition to that, he hit Odell Beckham, Jr. five times and Zay Flowers four.
At 5-2, the Ravens are still atop our AFC North Power Rankings and if their offense continues to roll, it might be hard to knock them off anytime soon.