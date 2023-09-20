AFC North Power Rankings Week 3: Browns drop while Ravens climb
The Cleveland Browns aren't feeling great after a Week 2 loss but there's still a lot of football left and they can still make a run in the AFC North
By Randy Gurzi
1. Baltimore Ravens (2-0)
Right now, the Baltimore Ravens are the team everyone in the AFC North is looking up at.
Throughout the offseason, the talk in this division seemed to focus on the Browns and Bengals while the Ravens flew under the radar. Cincinnati had won the division two years in a row and just signed Orlando Brown to help shore up their offensive line. Cleveland did what they’ve been doing — win the offseason with splashy signings — thus becoming a team to watch.
But the Ravens didn’t do much to inspire confidence. They did end a contract dispute with Lamar Jackson, signed Odell Beckham, and brought in Todd Monken as their offensive coordinator but none of those moves did much to give them the perceived edge in the division.
So naturally, they’re in first place after two weeks with a 2-0 record and one win in the North.
Their latest win was against Cincinnati, sending the to 0-2 to start the season. They now head back home to host the Indianapolis Colts in a game that favors the Ravens.
After that, they have a huge test on the road against Cleveland. There will be those who write the Browns off following their loss in Week 2 but the Ravens know better. They’ll be ready for this one and a win could really give them a huge advantage.