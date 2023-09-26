AFC North Power Rankings Week 4: Browns leapfrog Ravens
• Bengals remain in the cellar
• Browns and Ravens jockey for position
• Steelers on a roll
3. Baltimore Ravens 2-1
The Baltimore Ravens were inches away from starting off the season 3-0, but that was not the case as they fell to the Colts at home.
Baltimore is typically a disciplined football team, but they had too many self-inflicted wounds that ultimately cost them the victory. Costly errors and an offense that, like the Bengals, is looking to find its groove.
Kicking has been a specialty for the Ravens ever since Justin Tucker arrived on the scene, and his leg has won the team a ton of games over the years. However, that was not the case this past Sunday.
Tucker, who you can make the case for as the greatest kicker ever, had a chance to send the Ravens to #VictoryMonday, but his 61-yard boot in the waning seconds fell just short of the crossbar, falling to the ground.
In overtime, the teams exchanged punts and turnover on downs possessions - including a phantom no-call of defensive pass interference on the Colts - and then Indianapolis closed it out five plays later.
Matt Gay did his best Justin Tucker impersonation and did something even Tucker hasn't even done. Gay connected on all five of his kicks, which included an NFL-record four from 50+ yards, capped off by the 53-yard game-winner.
For the second time this season, Lamar Jackson failed to throw for a touchdown, but did rush 14 times for 101 yards and a pair of scores. Jackson and the offense looked out of sync at times and had some communication errors.
This game proves that the favorites don't always walk off the field victorious, but luckily for the Ravens, there are 14 games remaining.
Next for the Ravens: @ Cleveland 1 PM