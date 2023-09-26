AFC North Power Rankings Week 4: Browns leapfrog Ravens
• Bengals remain in the cellar
• Browns and Ravens jockey for position
• Steelers on a roll
2. Cleveland Browns 2-1
The Cleveland Browns looked like a completely different offensive team in Week 3, and the defense continued to overwhelm the opposition en route to a 27-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans.
Deshaun Watson didn't light the world on fire, but played his best game as a starter for the Browns. He looked cool, calm, and collected, and was excellent in escaping the pressure for the majority of the day. He was quick and decisive with the football and performed well.
He finished the game 27-of-33 for 289 yards and two touchdown tosses, but more importantly, no turnovers. He connected with six different receivers, with Amari Cooper having a tremendous Sunday afternoon, reeling in seven passes for 116 yards, and a score.
Elijah Moore was heavily involved, catching all nine of his targets for 49 yards. He rushed three times for -1 yard and did cough up the pigskin after one of his catches. Jerome Ford stepped in admirably for Nick Chubb, totaling 51 combined yards and a receiving and rushing touchdown.
There are not enough good words or synonyms of good words to describe how good the defense has been. They are bringing pressure at will, led by Myles Garrett, who sacked Ryan Tannehill 3.5 times and forced a fumble.
Due to the play of both teams this week, the Browns leapfrog the Ravens in the AFC North Power Rankings. This will definitely happen again next week as the two teams play one another in Cleveland.
Next for the Browns: Home vs the Ravens 1 PM