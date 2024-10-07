AFC North Power Rankings Week 5: Browns continue to lack cohesion
Let's start off with the positive.
The Cleveland Browns, despite having one of the worst offenses in the league and the worst-rated QB at its helm, is actually not the worst team in the AFC North. The team shares that distinction with the Cincinnati Bengals who are also 1-4 and struggling to gain momentum.
The negative? It's fair to conclude that the Bengals will probably figure it out given the team has Joe Burrow under center and an elite receiver in Ja'Marr Chase at its disposal. The Bengals have only lost those four games by a margin of six or less points - so a touchdown. The Browns, on the other hand, have been beaten by multiple scores in two losses and lost its Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a bad holding call.
Cleveland also has the hardest schedule in the entire league ahead of it. Cincinnati has one of the easiest. While these teams are tied up now, that might not be the case for long - especially if Cleveland loses on the road at Philaldelphia and realizes it should be focused on draft positioning and not postseason picture.
Let's dive into all four AFC North squads and rank them after Week 5.
4. Cleveland Browns (1-4)
Not much left to be said on the Browns performance in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders. There was a window of opportunity for the team to actually compete early in this one, and that window just kept being repeatedly shut to the tune of going 1-13 on third down. Not winning football.
Couple this with the fact that QB Deshaun Watson is, statistically and by the eye test, the worst quarterback in the NFL and is being protected by one of the the worst O-lines in the league, there's not a lot of hope in The Land. Imagining this current iteration of the Browns having to take on the Bengals and Ravens in Week 7 and 8 respectively should put fear into Cleveland fans' hearts. Especially after HC Kevin Stefanski's comments on QB1 after Week 5.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (1-4)
The Bengals are struggling just as much as the Browns, mostly thanks to some questionable play calling and a mismanagement of play makers in overtime against the Ravens in Week 5. Burrow has looked incredible, Chase has been right alongside him in his performances, but the team just cannot pull wins out against championship-caliber teams. That's why Burrow said that Cincinnati isn't one.
The defense is another issue. A writer for The Cincinnati Enquirer, Jason Williams, puts the issue perfectly: "The Bengals quarterback said he had to 'play damn near perfect' for Cincinnati to beat Baltimore on Sunday."
"Turns out, Burrow needed to be perfect...that's how god-awful the Bengals' defense is."
However, this team has an easy road ahead of it with its schedule. Cincinnati's next six games prior to its bye week are against the Browns, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, the Ravens again, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Los Angeles Chargers. Outside of the Ravens, these teams are beatable on paper and based on their recent performances. It's up to the Bengals to pull it out and, ideally, go undefeated or close to it to hop over the Browns.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)
Is it Russell Wilson time for yinz? Not necessarily - especially when it's not clear that QB play is the problem for Pittsburgh. In its loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 5, it was more of a secondary issue than anything else. Not being able to get stops after forcing QB Dak Prescott into throwing two picks was a backbreaker, and it erased Justin Fields' two touchdown performance.
Not being able to convert on third down really hurt the Steelers, as well. Going 3-12 on third down compared to the Cowboys, who were able to extend 9 of 15 third downs, hurt the team's chances at picking up yards and forcing Dallas' defense sans a 100 percent healthy Trevon Diggs to step up.
This doesn't feel like a season-defining loss like the Browns' loss in Week 5 did. But being 3-2 and tied in the standings with the Ravens who are far and away the more talented unit is a little worrisome. Pittsburgh's lack of aggression when it had the ball ended up being its downfall in this loss - if the team wants to succeed in this division, it'll have to get aggressive against the Lamar Jacksons and Dak Prescotts of the league.
1. Baltimore Ravens (3-2)
Speaking of Lamar Jackson.
Jackson is already having an MVP season - just ask RB Derrick Henry. After an 0-2 start, the Ravens are the obvious top dog in the AFC North. Jackson is averaging 24.1 PASS, or expected points added on pass attempts, per game. That's up there with CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans and fellow AFC North slinger Burrow. He has a QBR of 67.2, climbing up the rankings in that stat, and is averaging 29.5 EPA.
He also leads all quarterbacks in DYAR, or defense adjusted yards above replacement. This stat measures a players value over a replacement. He not only leads in DYAR for his passing, but for his rushing at quarterback as well, according to a post from Aaron Schatz of FTN Fantasy.
In addition to the numbers, Jackson is just smooth out there this season. He juked out a Bengals defender with ease in Week 5, making a ridiculous play that ended up helping the Ravens force overtime and win the entire contest. We're getting classic Action Jackson out there every week, and that spells doom for an AFC North that maybe smelled blood in the water with that slow start for Baltimore.