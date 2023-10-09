AFC North Power Rankings Week 6: Steelers knock off Ravens during Browns bye
The Cleveland Browns didn't play in Week 5 but they enter Week 6 slightly closer to first place. Let's see what that does in our AFC North Power Rankings.
By Randy Gurzi
Week 5 gave the Cleveland Browns some time to rest as they were on their bye. At 2-2, they watched as the Cincinnati Bengals went to Arizona to take on Josh Dobbs and the Arizona Cardinals while the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Baltimore Ravens.
Cincinnati handled their business with a 14-point win over the Cardinals. As for Baltimore, they had their game in control for 30 minutes but allowed the Steelers to hang around — and paid for it when Kenny Pickett hit George Pickens for a go-ahead touchdown.
Now with the dust settled, let's see how each team stacks up in our Week 7 AFC North Power Rankings.
4. Cincinnati Bengals (2-3)
After an 0-2 start the Bengals hoped they had turned a corner with a three-point win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. Then, in Week they were shocked by the Tennessee Titans who knocked them off 27-3.
That loss had many worried about whether or not Joe Burrow should be on the field. No one is denying he's one of the most dangerous passers in the game but his calf injury was clearly limiting him.
In Week 5, he started to look like himself again though. Burrow threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns as the Bengals won 34-20. Their defense was also playing well, picking off Josh Dobbs twice with Cameron Taylor-Britt returning one for six.
While they have to feel better about their chances heading into Week 6, they have three tough games coming up with Seattle, San Francisco, and Buffalo up next. They're also 0-2 in the division, which has them at the bottom of our AFC North Power Rankings.