AFC North Power Rankings Week 6: Steelers knock off Ravens during Browns bye
The Cleveland Browns didn't play in Week 5 but they enter Week 6 slightly closer to first place. Let's see what that does in our AFC North Power Rankings.
By Randy Gurzi
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)
When the Pittsburgh Steelers lost 30-7 to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, it was easy to believe they were in for a rough season. But then, they knocked off Cleveland in Week 2 on Monday Night Football — and were aided by 14 points scored courtesy of their defense.
They also found a way to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 23-18 but then they were picked apart by the Houston Texans 30-6. That loss again showed they have some flaws but they were able to bounce back in Week 5 at home against the Ravens.
Down 10-3 at the half, they clawed their way back and made it 10-8 with a safety thanks to Miles Killebrew and a short field goal from Chris Boswell. They finally took the lead when Kenny Pickett found George Pickens downfield for a 41-yard touchdown.
Joey Porter, Jr. sealed it when he intercepted a pass intended for Odell Beckham, Jr. A field goal with under a minute to go made sure there was no miracle win for the Ravens.
After five games, they're now 3-2 and in first place in the AFC North with a record of 2-0 in the division. They've proven that while they might not have an explosive offense, they can find a way to win if their defense keeps them close. And that's something they can do often.