AFC North Predictions: Browns surprise while Ravens implode
• The Ravens offensive shift doesn't fit their roster
• Cincinnati remains a major threat
• The Browns defense will be key to victory
By Randy Gurzi
The 2023 NFL season kicks off in mere days and the Cleveland Browns will begin the year by hosting the Cincinnati Bengals. They will then see their other two divisional rivals over the following three weeks.
While it will be early, these games could be huge when the season comes to an end. In an incredibly tough division, the wins against the other franchises in the North will likely decide who takes first place.
Here, we look ahead to the season and predict the record for all four teams in the division.
4th place in the AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Record 8-9
Division record: 3-3
The Baltimore Ravens should never be taken lightly. They're a well-run organization that typically finishes with a winning record. While they did go 8-9 in 2021, they were able to win at least 10 games in the three previous campaigns as well as 10 last year.
Having said that, they're making a huge shift in their offensive philosophy this year. Baltimore hired Todd Monken as their offensive coordinator and he's going to bring in an Air-Raid style of offense. While some teams have had success with that, this isn't where Lamar Jackson shines.
Jackson is a weapon when it comes to running the ball, not when it comes to sitting in the pocket and picking apart a defense.
Of course, he has been injured more often as of late which explains why the Ravens want him to take fewer hits. Perhaps it works over time but in 2023, there will be a lot of growing pains and despite going 3-3 in the division, they finish last in our prediction.