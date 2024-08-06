AFC North preseason power rankings: Browns have their work cut out for them
The AFC North is the best division in the NFL and it really doesn't appear to be a close competition. All four teams in the division finished the 2023 season with a winning record and three teams made it into the playoffs. That's unfortunate news for the Cleveland Browns, as they have to go through an absolute gauntlet every year.
With the preseason getting underway this weekend, it's time to rank the NFL's toughest division from worst to first.
4. Pittsburgh Steelers
It doesn't matter what obstacles are thrown the Steelers' way, they'll still find a way to avoid a losing season. The Steelers have not suffered a losing season since 2003 and truly are one of the best-coached teams in the league.
So, if that's the case, why are they ranked fourth on these power rankings? Well, because in the NFL, the quarterback position is so important and the Steelers have question marks there. They signed Russell Wilson and traded for Justin Fields in the offseason but will that be enough to improve their offense? Will the offensive line be good enough to protect whoever takes the snaps at quarterback?
Again, the Steelers are going to finish the season with a winning record because that's what they do but they're likely not going to do much beyond that.
3. Cleveland Browns
While it would be nice to put the Browns higher, the third spot feels like the most honest ranking for them. The team won 11 games last year despite quarterback injuries, and that's because of how stacked this roster is. The Browns will get Nick Chubb back in 2024, which will help their offense in a big way.
However, we don't know which version of Deshaun Watson is going to take the snaps in Cleveland this year. Will it be the guy who led the league in passing yards for Houston in 2020 or the disappointment we've seen over the past two seasons?
2. Cincinnati Bengals
Browns fans enjoyed watching the Bengals not make the playoffs last season but hopefully they enjoyed it while they could because Cincinnati will likely be right back at the top in 2024. Joe Burrow is healthy and looking for redemption and the Bengals signed key defensive players such as Geno Stone and Vonn Bell to help shore up a struggle secondary a season ago.
Not only did the Bengals add some help in the offseason but they'll have an easy schedule ahead of them as well. This makes them a very scary team in 2024.
1. Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens lost some key players (and their defensive coordinator) over the offseason but, like the Steelers, they're a well-coached team that is always in the thick of things. This past season saw the Ravens win the top seed in the AFC playoffs and reach the AFC Championship, only to be knocked out by the Chiefs.
Baltimore did add Derrick Henry to their offense, giving them an electric running back to add to an already terrific run game but is that going to be enough to offset the losses they had? Lamar Jackson is coming off an MVP season but can he stay healthy? These will be the big questions facing the Ravens in 2024.
We know that if the Ravens can avoid injuries, they'll be one of the best teams in the league and even with some injuries, they've proven they can overcome those and finish as a contender.