AFC North quarterback depth ranked from worst to best in 2023
The Cleveland Browns feel good about Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback but how does their depth compare to the rest of the AFC North?
By Randy Gurzi
In the NFL, you need a good quarterback in order to win. The Cleveland Browns understand this better than anyone. For years, they haven't had a franchise signal-caller, and that's led to many years of futility.
It's also why Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski gambled their careers on Deshaun Watson. But they also need someone to step up if that star player goes down and the Browns believe they have that taken care of with Josh Dobbs and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
So the question is, how does this quarterback room stack up against their rivals? Let's dive in and rank all four teams in the AFC North.
4. Pittsburgh Steelers
Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph
There was only one quarterback to be taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, which was Kenny Pickett out of Pitt. As a rookie, Pickett didn't have overly impressive numbers with 2,404 yards seven touchdowns, and nine picks. He did, however, win the majority of his starts, with the Steelers going 7-5 in those 12 games.
Pickett also showed poise, with four game-winning drives. Even so, he seems to be a game manager at this point in his career and the jury is still out on what he will be long-term.
Behind him will again be Mitchell Trubisky, who started the first five games of the year. He went 2-3 with 1,252 yards and a 4-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Third is Mason Rudolph, who somehow is surprisingly still on their roster.
Overall, the Steelers quarterbacks are average at best, placing them last in the division.