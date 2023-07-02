AFC North quarterback depth ranked from worst to best in 2023
The Cleveland Browns feel good about Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback but how does their depth compare to the rest of the AFC North?
By Randy Gurzi
1. Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow, Trevor Siemian, Jake Browning
As good as Deshaun Watson can be, he enters 2023 behind Joe Burrow who is already one of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL. In fact, Pro Football Focus had him on top of the mountain last season, ranking him first overall at the position.
The former No. 1 overall pick out of LSU already has 11,774 yards with 82 touchdowns against 31 picks. He's done this in three seasons, including a rookie campaign that was cut short due to a torn ACL.
Cincinnati has also been greatly improved thanks to his performance. They've gone from a franchise that was in the dumps to nearly winning the Super Bowl following the 2021 campaign. As long as Burrow's playing at the level he is, the Bengals will be able to say they have the best quarterback in the AFC North. And right now, they have the best depth chart as well with Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning behind him.
Browning might not move the needle but Siemian is a very trustworthy QB2. He was a seventh round pick for the Denver Broncos back in 2015 and then took over when Peyton Manning retired. He started for two seasons ahd was 13-11. He hasn't had a win since then, going 0-6, but also hasn't been on great teams.
Siemian currently has 7,027 yards with a 42-to-28 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He's not taking the Bengals to the Super Bowl but he would be more than capable of keeping their playoff hopes alive should Burrow miss any time.