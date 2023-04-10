AFC North Quarterback Power Rankings: Deshaun Watson gives Browns a fighting chance
AFC North Quarterback power ranking No. 2 – Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
Right now, everyone is looking at the Cleveland Browns like they may have made a mistake on Deshaun Watson. They gave up three first-round picks along with three other picks to acquire Watson, and what they got was less than stellar in his first six games as a Brown.
While the 58 percent completion rate and seven touchdowns to five interceptions won’t blow you away, he did go 3-3 in six starts. I know we all expect much bigger things, but 500 as a starter is impressive compared to what Cleveland has had in the past.
Watson was not only shaking off quite a bit of rust last season, but this roster also wasn’t that great on offense either. The offensive line struggled in pass protection and the play at wide receiver wasn’t always elite with a huge gap at the no. 3 spot.
Not only have the Browns made a trade for Elijah Moore, but they also signed Jordan Akins who has a ton of potential as a pass catcher in the NFL.
What really separates Watson from a guy like Huntley or Jackson, he can beat you with both his arm and legs. Not only is he an elite thrower, but he also has the athleticism to make the big plays. I know Jackson can run like crazy, but he still struggles in the pocket.
With a full offseason and all his off-field issues behind him, I expect a fantastic 2023 season from Watson and him solidifying himself as the second-best quarterback in the AFC North.