AFC North Quarterback Power Rankings: Deshaun Watson gives Browns a fighting chance
AFC North Quarterback power ranking No. 1 – Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Even though the Cleveland Browns have had the number of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals over his first three seasons in the NFL, I would make the argument that he is the second-best quarterback in the league behind Patrick Mahomes.
Burrow was injured as a rookie, but in his last two full seasons has gone 22-10 as the starter and took the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2021, and AFC Championship in 2022. They certainly have some talent on the roster, but Burrow is a once-in-a-generation quarterback that makes everyone around him better.
There is some good news for the Browns — Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are nearing the end of their rookie deals, and the Bengals are going to have to shell out some money which means there will have to be some cuts in other places on this roster. But for 2023 they still look to be a major contender for the AFC North and potentially another Super Bowl run.
There's no doubt that Burrow can sit in the pocket and pick a team apart, but he is also extremely athletic and can run when needed as well. He isn’t a run-first quarterback, but when things break down, he can nail you for a huge run just when you think you’ll get off the field.
The Bengals have continued to retain talent on offense, but one could argue their defense won’t be as good in 2023 as it was in 2022 or 2021. We will see if Burrow can carry this team even if the defense struggles.