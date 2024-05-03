AFC North rookies the Cleveland Browns should be most concerned with
Which rookies in the AFC North could give the Browns a problem?
By Randy Gurzi
Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have been praised for their ability to draft for years and they once again had a solid selection of rookies. Nate Wiggins was their top choice near the end of Round 1 and he should be able to develop into a solid CB1 before long. They also landed Roger Rosengarten late in Round 2 as a future starting offensive tackle.
In Round 3, they once again struck gold, this time with Adisa Isaac from Penn State.
Standing 6-foot-4 and 247 pounds, Isaac was born to play outside linebacker in the 3-4. A former team captain, Isaac is praised for his high football IQ and determination. He's a hustle player who knows how to win with his hands and he's coming off his best season yet.
Isaac finished 2023 with 37 tackles, 16 of which went for a loss. He also had 7.5 sacks and while he gets attention for his pass-rushing, he was an excellent run defender according to PFF last year as well. They even graded him higher (82.4) against the run than they did the pass (72.9).
Baltimore might have a two-time MVP under center in Lamar Jackson, but this is still a franchise that takes pride in playing great defense. Isaac will fit right in and could wind up being a problem for the Browns down the road.