AFC North running back rotations ranked from worst to best in 2023
With Nick Chubb as the lead back, do the Cleveland Browns continue to boast the best running back rotation in the AFC North?
By Randy Gurzi
While the Cleveland Browns had both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in their backfield during the past four seasons, they were able to boast one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. They even had success when they needed to turn to their third back, D'Ernest Johnson.
Now in 2023, they still have Chubb but the supporting cast around him is drastically different. How does that change the landscape in the AFC North when we compare all four running back rotations?
4. Pittsburgh Steelers
Top Players: Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren
Last season, Najee Harris ran for 1,034 yards and now has 2,234 for his career with 14 touchdowns. Overall, those numbers are impressive for the second-year player but he's been the NFL's version of a volume shooter in the NBA.
Harris already has 579 rushes as well as 115 receptions to his name. His efficiency, however, leaves a lot to be desired.
On the ground, he's averaging just 3.9 yards per attempt and as a receiver, he's at just 6.1 yards. That includes a dip of nearly half a hard per reception this season when compared to his rookie campaign.
Jaylen Warren served as the No. 2 back in 2022 and had 379 yards on just 77 touches which was an impressive average of 4.9 yards per attempt and he had 7.6 yards per reception on 28 catches.
Perhaps Warren gets more touches in his second year and he probably should. Until that happens, it's assumed Harris is the bell cow and that keeps Pittsburgh last in the AFC North.