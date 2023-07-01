AFC North running back rotations ranked from worst to best in 2023
With Nick Chubb as the lead back, do the Cleveland Browns continue to boast the best running back rotation in the AFC North?
By Randy Gurzi
3. Cincinnati Bengals
Top Players: Joe Mixon, Chase Brown
Joe Mixon had issues even before coming into the NFL and continues to do things to paint himself in a bad light. As for his play on the field, he continues to be a productive player — and when healthy, one of the better running backs in the NFL.
From 2018 through 2021, Mixon ran at least 1,000 yards three times (he only failed to hit the mark in that span during the 2020 campaign when he missed 11 games). His best campaign was in 2021 when he ran for 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns.
This past season, Mixon went for 814 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging just 3.9 yards per attempt. Now at 27 — which is when backs often start to show some age — they've decided to bring in some youth behind him.
Cincinnati added Chase Brown in the fifth round out of Illinois. The twin brother of Eagles safety Sydney Brown, Chase had 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final collegiate campaign. He's possibly the running back of the future in Cincy but we still don't know what he will be in 2022.
The unknown surrounding him as well as the rough season for Mixon in 2022 has the Bengals third in the division right now.