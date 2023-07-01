AFC North running back rotations ranked from worst to best in 2023
With Nick Chubb as the lead back, do the Cleveland Browns continue to boast the best running back rotation in the AFC North?
By Randy Gurzi
2. Baltimore Ravens
Top players: J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill
If we were ranking the overall rushing game, the Baltimore Ravens would surely come in first. They have a talented — and deep — running back corps with J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill. But their top runner in 2022 was quarterback Lamar Jackson who had 764 yards on the ground. He was also No. 1 in 2021 with 767 yards and first in 2020 with 1,005 yards.
See a trend here? The Ravens ground game is one of the best but it also centers around Jackson. But that doesn't mean there aren't some talented backs.
The most dangerous feels like Dobbins who had 805 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie in 2020. He was then injured in 2021 and missed the whole campaign. He missed nine in 2022 as well, finishing with 520 yards.
Edwards also missed the entire 2021 campaign and was out there for just nine contests in 2022. He had 433 yards but went with more than 700 in each of his first three seasons.
When it comes to sheer talent, the Ravens have the pieces. But their inability to stay on the field keeps them behind the Browns, who remain on top of the North.