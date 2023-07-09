AFC North secondary ranked from worst to best in 2023
After adding two new safeties, the Cleveland Browns can now compete with the best secondaries in the NFL, but first, they have to secure the AFC North
By Randy Gurzi
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
Joey Porter
Levi Wallace
Patrick Peterson
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Keanu Neal
Damontae Kazee
The Pittsburgh Steelers are known historically for having a tough defense but their secondary has been trending in the wrong direction for the past few years. That's why they went out and not only signed veteran Patrick Peterson but also used the first pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Joey Porter, Jr. from Penn State.
If that name sounds familiar, it's because Porter's father was a linebacker in the NFL for 13 years. He spent eight of those seasons with the Steelers, earning three Pro Bowl trips during that span.
Now, they hope the younger Porter can develop into a No. 1 corner which would allow Levi Wallace to become a CB2 again, which is where he's at his best.
At safety, the Steelers have one of the best in the game in Minkah Fitzpatrick. The former Miami Dolphins first-round pick had six interceptions in 2022 and can move all over the field. He has very few holes in his game and is frustrating to go against.
Outside of Fitzpatrick, there are concerns. Damontae Kazee is the other starter but at 174 pounds, he's struggled with durability. His former teammate in both Dallas and Atlanta, Keanu Neal, is there as well but Neal has bounced from safety to linebacker and back again.