AFC North secondary ranked from worst to best in 2023
After adding two new safeties, the Cleveland Browns can now compete with the best secondaries in the NFL, but first, they have to secure the AFC North
By Randy Gurzi
1. Cleveland Browns
Denzel Ward
Martin Emerson
Geg Newsome
Juan Thornhill
Rodney McLeod
Grant Delpit
Yes, the Ravens have some elite play at safety and they even have one of the more well-known cornerbacks in the NFL in Marlon Humphrey. However, they still can't surpass the unit Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns have put together ahead of the 2023 season.
When Berry took over, Cleveland had Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams and since then, he's added a lot of new faces. First, it was Grant Delpit, who was a second-round pick in 2020. Delpit unfortunately missed his rookie campaign due to a torn Achilles but since then, he's recorded 171 tackles, five interceptions, and 13 pass defenses.
Next, it was Greg Newsome, who has been a solid No. 2 cornerback across from Denzel Ward. He's been asked to play the slot position more since Berry added Martin Emerson in the 2022 NFL Draft and he's proven to be a legitimate starter in this league. He's even been praised as the top corner on the roster.
This offseason, Cleveland rounded things out by adding both Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod. Each is known for their ability to play the deep safety role, which will allow Delpit to stay where he's best suited, which means he will be attacking the ball rather than being stuck in zone.
Cleveland has not only the deepest secondary in the AFC North but also the best, thanks to these key additions ahead of the 2023 campaign.