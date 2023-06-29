AFC North team pass rush ranked from worst to best in 2023
Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith are both great pass rushers, but do they give the Cleveland Browns the No. 1 pass rush in the AFC North
By Randy Gurzi
Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith will join forces in 2023 and give the Cleveland Browns one of the strongest pass rushes in the NFL. As good as they can be, the Browns play in a very tough AFC North, which has several more dominant pass rushers.
Here we look at all four teams in the division and rank their pass rush from worst to best.
4. Baltimore Ravens
Top Players: Odafe Oweh, Justin Madubuike, Tyus Bowser
On the whole, the Ravens defense was one of the best in 2022. They finished ninth in yards surrendered while coming in third overall in scoring defense. For years, this has been the case for them since their franchise has always been built with defense in mind.
Having said that, this year could be different. Two of their top pass rushers aren't currently on the roster with Justin Houston still a free agent and Calais Campbell with Atlanta. Houston led the way with 9.5 sacks and Campbell tied with Justin Madubuike with 5.5 for second on the team.
As of now, Madubuike and Odafe Oweh are their top pass rushers and neither of them has been elite to this point. Oweh, a first-round pick in 2021, had five sacks as a rookie but just three this past season.
Tyus Bowser rounds out the group and had seven sacks in 2021 but missed eight games this past season. Baltimore might still wind up with a good defense but if they're going to get after the quarterback often, they'll be counting on someone breaking out this season.