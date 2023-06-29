AFC North team pass rush ranked from worst to best in 2023
Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith are both great pass rushers, but do they give the Cleveland Browns the No. 1 pass rush in the AFC North
By Randy Gurzi
1. Cleveland Browns
Top Players: Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo
As good as the Steelers pass rush is, the Browns enter 2023 with a slight edge — pun intended. Myles Garret doesn't have the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award like T.J. Watt does but he's a better overall player. He's a well-rounded defensive end that can set the edge in the run game but is dynamic when it comes to getting after the quarterback.
In just six seasons, he's already the franchise leader in career sacks with 74.5 and not only set the single-season record with 16 in 2021 but he also tied that mark in 2022. And what's more impressive is that he's done this without the consistent help around him that someone such as Watt has enjoyed.
Watt has more sacks than Garrett (77.5) but again has the benefit of running in behind Cameron Heyward. Garrett, on the other hand, had one season with real help which was in 2021 when Jadeveon Clowney was actually trying.
This year, things should be different with Za'Darius Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo joining. Smith has put up at least 10 sacks in three of the past four seasons and has 54.5 in his career.
Okoronkwo is the ascending pass-rusher who will be rotating in and out with the two established stars on the edge. He had an impressive pass-rush win rate of 19 percent in 2022 with the Houston Texans, which was good for 13th in the NFL.
There might be some projection going on with him but the Browns enter 2023 with the most impressive pass rush in the AFC North.