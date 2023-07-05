AFC North tight end units ranked from worst to best in 2023
David Njoku and Jordan Akins are a great duo but is it enough for the Cleveland Browns to boast the top tight end unit in the AFC North?
By Randy Gurzi
2. Cleveland Browns
Top Players: David Njoku, Jordan Akins, Harrison Bryant
When it comes to pure talent, it feels as though the Cleveland Browns should have the best tight end corps in the division — they could even challenge for the NFL. David Njoku is an athletic freak who has made some jaw-dropping receptions. He earned his massive extension and is one of the best in the game when he's firing on all cylinders.
Behind him is Jordan Akins, who had 37 receptions for 495 yards with five touchdowns last year with the Texans. He has experience working with Deshaun Watson, which should help him have an instant impact on his new team.
Even Harrison Bryant has the talent to be a difference-maker at times. He has 76 receptions for 710 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons.
So why is it this trio doesn't top the AFC North? That would be due to a lack of consistency.
As good as all three of these athletes are, they've also been up and down in their respective careers. While Njoku feels to be on the upswing, he's never had more than four touchdowns in a season and had three subpar campaigns in between his two 600-yard seasons. He has the tools to be great but is about to turn 27, and has six years of experience, yet we still talk more about his potential than his production.
Akins also has to prove he can continue to play well. He had just 214 yards in 2021 and no touchdowns. He even found himself being released by the Giants and then returning to Houston before having his best campaign in 2022.
Bryant, who was a stud in the TE3 role really disappointed in the TE2 role last year. Perhaps he's best suited in the third spot, which is good since he's returning in 2023.
Again, they have the talent to surpass the Ravens but until they prove they can perform at a high level consistently, they come in at No. 2.