AFC North tight end units ranked from worst to best in 2023
David Njoku and Jordan Akins are a great duo but is it enough for the Cleveland Browns to boast the top tight end unit in the AFC North?
By Randy Gurzi
1. Baltimore Ravens
Top Players: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely
As good as the trio in Cleveland can be, the Baltimore Ravens still come out on top when it comes to having the best tight end corps in the AFC North. Mark Andrews has been good enough on his own that he puts them in the running single-handily, but Isaiah Likely proved to be a solid option as well during his rookie season.
Selected in the fourth round out of Coastal Carolina, Likely hauled in 36 receptions for 373 yards and three touchdowns. And as good as he was at catching the ball, PFF gave him an even higher grade when it came to blocking.
Likely was the 26th highest-rated tight end overall according to PFF with a grade of 65.0. That includes a score of 62.9 in receiving but 76.5 in blocking — which was first at the position.
Add that to Andrews, who was third overall in PFF's grading, and the Ravens have a formidable duo. Andrews finished fourth in both receiving and blocking this past season even though his numbers were lower than the previous campaign.
He missed two games and had Lamar Jackson out for others, but still finished with 73 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns. This was on the heels of grabbing 107 receptions for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. As good as Njoku is, Andrews is one of the best in the NFL and even if Jordan Akins and Harrison Bryant together can top Likely, the gap created by Andrews is too great.