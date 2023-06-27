AFC North wide receiver corps ranked from worst to best in 2023
The Cleveland Browns added a lot of talent to the wide receiving corps this offseason, but how do they stack up against the rest of the AFC North?
By Randy Gurzi
Over the past two offseasons, the Cleveland Browns have gone to work on their roster. One area they focused on improving was the wide receiving corps and they enter 2023 with a deep and talented unit.
But are they the best in the AFC North? We answer that with this divisional wide receiver ranking.
4. Baltimore Ravens
Top Players: Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham, Jr., Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor
Much like the Browns have done recently, the Baltimore Ravens have tried to fix their concerns at wideout. They have an interesting mix of youth and veteran talent with Odell Becham, Jr. and Rashod Bateman as the projected starters outside and rookie Zay Flowers in the slot.
Behind them, the Ravens have 30-year-old Nelson Agholor who just spent two seasons with the New England Patriots. While Agholor was a disappointment overall in New England, he has incredible speed that needs to be respected. The same can be said about OBJ but he has been injured for the past couple of years and is far from the player he once was — even if Baltimore wants to pay him like he's still elite.
Bateman is a former first-round pick but he too has been injury prone. That means two of their top wideouts could be sidelined for much of the year — if history is any indicator — and the other is a deep threat with wildly inconsistent play.
That means a lot will be put on the shoulders of Zay Flowers, who was really never supposed to be a WR1.
Baltimore has name recognition but that's about it. That's why this is the worst wide receiver corps in the AFC North.