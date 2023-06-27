AFC North wide receiver corps ranked from worst to best in 2023
The Cleveland Browns added a lot of talent to the wide receiving corps this offseason, but how do they stack up against the rest of the AFC North?
By Randy Gurzi
2. Cleveland Browns
Top Players: Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Marquise Goodwin
Entering the 2023 season, Donovan Peoples-Jones is the longest-tenured member of the Browns receiving corps. Selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, he's been a great find by Andrew Berry and broke out in a big way in 2022.
DPJ pulled down 61 passes for 839 yards with four touchdowns. He now enters a critical fourth season since he will be a free agent in 2024. Another strong campaign and he can make a whole lot of money for himself.
As good as he was last year, the No. 1 wideout was Amari Cooper, who was practically stolen away from the Dallas Cowboys. Cooper had 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns in his debut season with Cleveland. His route running is second to none as he finds space with ease week in and week out.
Both Cooper and DPJ put up these numbers despite having a lack of depth to take some of the pressure off their shoulders. They also were working with Jacoby Brissett, who isn't a franchise quarterback.
This year, both those factors change. Deshaun Watson will be under center from Week 1 and the receiving corps is deep enough that opposing teams will pay for focusing too much on Cooper and Peoples-Jones.
Their top addition was Elijah Moore, who is a potential game-changer. They also signed Marquise Goodwin, giving them a deep threat that can actually make a difference.
As far as sheer talent goes, the Browns are up there with any team in the NFL. The only issue is that Moore has yet to prove he's the player we thought he was coming out of Ole Miss and Goodwin has been up and down for much of his career. Even so, this unit is stacked and arguably the best receiving corps Cleveland has had since returning in 1999.