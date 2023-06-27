AFC North wide receiver corps ranked from worst to best in 2023
The Cleveland Browns added a lot of talent to the wide receiving corps this offseason, but how do they stack up against the rest of the AFC North?
By Randy Gurzi
1. Cincinnati Bengals
Top Players: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd
As much as the Browns have done to improve their receiving corps, they're still coming in behind the best in the AFC North —and quite possibly the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals have three players who are a nightmare to cover with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.
Both Chase and Higgins could be No. 1 wideouts and each had more than 1,000 yards receiving in 2022. Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns. In three seasons, he's twice hit the 1,000-yard mark and has 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns.
With the Bengals, that's been WR2 numbers since Chase has been one of the best in the league. As a rookie, he had 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns on 81 receptions. He followed that up with 87 catches for 1,046 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2022 — although he missed five games.
Boyd is the veteran of the group and has hit 1,000 yards twice in his seven-year career. In all, he has 446 receptions for 5,333 yards and 29 touchdowns. He's not as dangerous as Chase or Higgins but he's an excellent slot receiver and can do more than enough damage. Especially when opposing teams focus too much on the big two.