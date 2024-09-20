All eyes are on Browns receiver Amari Cooper in Week 3

#Browns WR Amari Cooper has officially begun his decline 📉



So far this year, the 30 yr old is 81st in SEPARATION & 94th in ROUTE WIN RATE (out of 103 qualifying WRs) 🤯



His 17 targets & 243 total air yards are impressive, but with Watson at QB I’m OUT!pic.twitter.com/iDnAZx1A5Z