It's time the Browns made Jerry Jeudy the No. 1 wide receiver
By Mac Blank
While it doesn't look like a drastic night-and-day difference on the stat sheet, the Cleveland Browns' passing offense took a big step in the right direction in Week 2.
Deshaun Watson was getting the ball out quicker, the team was converting first downs early in the game and passes of 10 air yards or more were being completed for the first time this season.
While there wasn't a single factor that elevated this offense, the player that stuck out the most on Sunday was wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. He ended the day with five catches for 73 yards, amassing 14.6 yards per catch. He's also the first Browns player to break over 50 yards receiving in a game this season, which is why a case can be made he needs to be the No. 1 wide receiver going forward.
Jeudy was traded to the Cleveland Browns back in March. A move that had the team send their 2024 5th and 6th round draft picks to the Denver Broncos. This was after engaging in trade talks for him during the 2023 trade deadline.
Shortly afterward, the Browns showed high confidence in their newly traded player, agreeing to a three-year $52.5 million contract extension — $41 million of which is guaranteed. This move only boosted the narrative that he would be a big part of the Browns offense in 2024.
Fans didn't see much of Jeudy before Week 1. In OTAs, he was battling a knee injury that followed him to training camp. It's not confirmed this was the reason why he didn't play a single snap in the preseason, but one could say it was a contributing factor he didn't register a single snap till the game against the Cowboys.
Through the first two weeks of the season, Jeudy proved he was ready to go leading the team in receiving yards (98), touchdowns (1), receiving 1st downs (5), and yards per catch (12.3).
Jeudy's ranking among his teammates is very surprising considering that Amari Cooper is still on the roster and leading the team in targets. Unfortunately, Cooper has only caught five of his 17 targets this season, and it's a bit head-scratching. He hasn't been listed with an injury, hasn't spoken out in press conferences, or even indicated being bothered by the trade talks involving him months ago.
This article isn't to say Cooper needs to be benched, but in today's NFL, you have to feed the hot hand. Last game, Cooper's snap count was 88%, nine points higher than Jeudy's. This needs to change going forward because not only is Jeudy just leading his fellow receivers in multiple statistics, but he's blowing them away.
Jeudy is 45 receiving yards ahead and averaging close to seven more yards per catch compared to the next closest Elijah Moore. David Bell was averaging nine per catch but suffered a season-ending hip injury in Sunday's win.
Jeudy's involvement with the offense is more important now than ever. Nick Chubb is still on the PUP list for at least two more games, star tight end David Njoku still isn't back from his ankle injury, and more importantly, the offense is still struggling to convert third downs and sustain drives.
The Browns are bottom 10 in the NFL in the percentage of 3rd downs converted, average points scored per drive, and net yards gained per drive. The win in Jacksonville was a step in the right direction, but this passing offense still needs to elevate further if this team wants to be in the playoff conversation. Next week they to continue their winning streak facing the New York Giants at home.
Look for Jeudy to once again be the focal point of the Browns' passing attack.