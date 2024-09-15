Cleveland Browns wide receiver carted off the field
By Randy Gurzi
At this point, it's fair to ask if the Cleveland Browns are cursed.
We all know they went through more than their share of injuries last season. It was so bad that they're still waiting for Jedrick Wills, Jr., Jack Conklin, and Nick Chubb to get cleared for action.
Leading into this week, the Browns kept adding to their injury list with four players heading to the IR after their Week 1 loss. Then during their Week 2 contest, they saw Dawand Jones head to the locker room in the second quarter. He was quickly joined by David Bell, who had to be carted off the field after making a catch on their first drive of the third quarter.
The Browns said it's a hip injury for Bell, who is in the third season of his career.
A third-round pick from Purdue, Bell had three receptions on three targets in Week 2 for 27 yards. He gained just six yards on his final catch, which led to a fourth-and-four and a punt for Corey Bojorquez.
David Bell was released, re-signed by Browns earlier this year
Bell, who was a highly productive player for the Boilermakers, has yet to find his rhythm in the NFL. He was let go by the Browns right before the season opener but re-signed to the practice squad.
He was added back to the practice squad ahead of their game against the Jaguars but looks as though he could be out for a while.