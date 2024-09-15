Cleveland Browns inactive list for Week 2 game against Jaguars
By Randy Gurzi
Once again, the Cleveland Browns will be dealing with issues on their offensive line. Jedrick Wills, Jr. was downgraded to out earlier this week, which left the Browns crossing their fingers that Jack Conklin could return.
Both players are still rehabbing knee injuries suffered in 2023 which left the Browns with James Hudson III starting at left tackle. While he struggled, he was far from the only offensive lineman in Cleveland to have issues against the Dallas Cowboys.
This weekend, the offense hopes to get back on track against the Jacksonville Jaguars — who aren't nearly as formidable an opponent as Dallas. But if the Browns are going to secure a win and improve to 1-1 on the season, they're going to need it to begin with the big guys on the front lines.
Indeed, Deshaun Watson wasn't good in Week 1, and Jerome Ford had issues with consistency. Neither should get a pass, but they also didn't have much help. Fixing the protection — and creating holes for Ford — could go a long way in this one.
With all that said, let's look at which players won't be taking the field on Sunday with each team's list of inactive players.
Before diving into the list of inactive players, here's a glance at the Week 2 injury report. The Browns listed Wills out along with David Njoku — who suffered an ankle injury in Week 1. Conklin has been questionable all week.
Browns injury report
Jedrick Wills, Jr., OT, Out (Knee)
David Njoku, TE, Out (Ankle)
Jack Conklin, OT, Questionable (Knee)
Jaguars injury report
Caleb Johnson, LB, Questionable (Back)
Tyler Lacy, DE, Questionable (Toe)
Browns full list of inactive players
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB
- Khalef Hailassie, CB
- David Njoku, TE
- Jamari Thrash, WR
- Javion Cohen, G
- Jedrick Wills, Jr., OT
- Jack Conklin, OT
Jaguars full list of inactive players
- Darnell Savage, S
- Javon Foster, OL
- Cole Van Lanen, OL
- Tyler Lacy, DE
- Maason Smith, DT
- Jordan Jefferson, DT