Browns inexplicably waive top performer from season opener
By Randy Gurzi
There weren't too many bright spots for the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 outside of star players such as Myles Garrett. During their 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, they had several players struggle, including quarterback Deshaun Watson, running back Jerome Ford, wide receiver Amari Cooper, and the entire offensive line.
That being said, one player made the most of his chances in the opener. Return man Jaelon Darden, who was moved to the active roster ahead of the weekend, provided them a spark from the minute he hit the field.
His first punt return went for 28 yards, setting the offense up at the Dallas 46. They gained just 13 yards but thanks to Darden, they took a 3-0 lead on a Dustin Hopkins field goal from 51 yards out. From there, he continued to move the ball well in the return game. Darden finished with 97 yards on four kick returns and 72 yards on punt returns.
Despite his success, the Browns decided to waive Darden on Saturday with their second game just hours before they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In addition to releasing Darden, Cleveland signed James Proche II and Winston Reid to the active roster. They also elevated tight end Blake Whiteheart and offensive tackle Germain Ifedi.
Proche played in 10 games for Cleveland in 2023 and was the primary punt returner after Donovan Peoples-Jones was traded away. The former Raven had 197 yards on 22 punt returns (9.0 average) and added 19 yards on his lone kick return. It's hard to say he's an upgrade over Darden, who averaged 14.4 yards on punt returns and 24.3 on kickoffs to start the season.