3 Jacksonville Jaguars to watch for against the Browns in Week 2
The Cleveland Browns started the 2024 season off on the wrong foot after losing their Week 1 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys 33-17. The Jacksonville Jaguars are also entering Week 2 at 0-1 after losing their opener to Miami 20-17 after a Dolphins walk-off field goal.
With both eager to get their first win of the year, here are three Jacksonville Jaguars to watch in Week two:
Tank Bigsby, RB
Tank Bigsby rushed for 73 yards and two first downs on 12 carries in the Jaguars loss to the Dolphins last week. While Bigsby is listed as RB2 on Jacksonville’s depth chart, the second-year back out of Auburn rushed for 29 more yards than Travis Etienne on the same amount of carries. Bigsby's improvements over the offseason haven't gone unnoticed, with many fans and analysts the ball carrier's growth on the field, and so should the Browns defense. Cleveland must keep Bigby contained and not allow the 5-foot-11, 215-pound back to break out for significant gains.
Foyesade Oluokun, LB
Foyesade Oluokun led the Jaguars defense with 11 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 2.5 stuffs, a hurry, and a pass defended over 60 snaps against Miami last week. Through six career Week 2 games, Oluokun averages six tackles, 0.7 forced fumbles, and 0.3 fumble recoveries with 36 total tackles, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. The Browns offense will need to find a way to neutralize Oluokum and keep the former Yale Bulldog from preventing big plays.
Trevor Lawrence, QB
Week 1 was challenging for many quarterbacks around the league, and Trevor Lawrence was no exception. Lawrence completed just 12 of his 21 attempted passes for 163 yards, eight first downs, and one touchdown. Through three career Week 2 games, Lawrence is averaging 20.3 completions for 189.7 yards, one touchdown, and 0.7 interceptions, with 61 total completions for 569 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.
The Browns, who allowed just 102 rushing yards and a touchdown last week, will need to lock down the Jaguars talented receiving core and pass-catching running back, Trevor Etienne, to force Lawrence and the offense to rely heavily on the run to move the ball.