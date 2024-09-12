Top 3 keys to victory for Browns vs. Jaguars in Week 2
By Britt Gerken
We're onto Week 2 and thank goodness for that. The Cleveland Browns still have high aspirations for this season. And there's good news and reasons for optimism for the team about their playoff chances even after their embarrassing loss.
If the Browns are going to be a team that makes the playoffs, they need to pick up a win this week. Here are three big keys to securing their first of win of the season.
1. Pressure Trevor Lawrence
It's no secret that quarterbacks perform better when they are in a clean pocket. Trevor Lawrence is no different. Last year, there was a dramatic difference in his stats from a clean pocket and when he was under pressure.
Myles Garrett and company need to make their presence known early and often. In order for this to happen, the Browns and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz need to scheme up ways to create pressure. The Jaguars don't have the best offensive line and there are matchups to take advantage of.
2. Don't turn the ball over
The Browns have a turnover problem. Last year the team had 37 turnovers during the regular season. This trend carried over to the playoffs where they added another two turnovers.
Unfortunately this trend has already started to carry over into this year. The Browns threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once, but it was recovered by the offense.
This week the Browns need to fix this. Lawrence struggles to win football games when his defense doesn't get a turnover. He has a record of 1-18 in games when they fail to get a turnover! Taking care of the ball will go a long way to help ensure a win.
3. Have a league average offense
Anyone who watched the game against the Dallas Cowboys knows the offense was horrendous. The good news is that the Browns don't need to have an amazing offense to win football games. They have a great defense and above average special teams to help the team.
The Browns need to find a way to make Deshaun Watson not be historically bad this week. They also need to find a way to have Jerome Ford have a meaningful impact on the game. Controlling the ball and sustaining drives will go a long way in determining this week's winner.