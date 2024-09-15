Browns lose yet another starter to injury during Week 2 game
By Randy Gurzi
At some point, it feels as though the Cleveland Browns have to catch a break when it comes to injuries. Sadly, that won't be in Week 2.
For the second week in a row, Cleveland was already down to their third option at left tackle with James Hudson starting in place of Jedrick Wills, Jr. Former All-Pro Jack Conklin is their second choice, but a knee injury has kept him out of action. On the right side, they've at least been able to lean on Dawand Jones — but that just changed as well.
Jones, a fourth-round pick from Ohio State in 2023, left during the second quarter. With him out, the Browns will turn to Germain Ifedi, who is technically on the practice squad but was elevated ahead of the game.
Jones was a home run draft pick who started nine games while making 11 appearances as a rookie. He was able to fill in for Conklin and keep the offense on track before he was sent to the IR with a knee injury.
MORE: Browns are preparing for life after Deshaun Watson with latest contract adjustment
The Browns suffered injuries all throughout their roster in 2023. They had five different starting quarterbacks and are still waiting for star players such as Nick Chubb, Wills, and Conklin to return. Even with the injuries on the line, they ignored one of the deepest draft classes at tackle in recent memory — a decision they might be regretting at this point.