Browns 2024 NFL Draft blunder already coming back to haunt them
By Randy Gurzi
Heading into the offseason, there seemed to be one clear need for the Cleveland Browns — offensive tackle.
While they know both Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones can hold things down on the right side, their issue has been the blindside. That's where Jedrick Wills, Jr. has lined up since being taken 10th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Through the first four seasons of his career, Wills has been inconsistent and has dealt with nagging injuries. This past season, he played in just eight games before being sidelined by a knee injury. Still, the Browns were tied to him after picking up his fifth-year option ahead of 2023.
That didn't mean they shouldn't have brought competition in for Wills. Or at least someone who could prove to be a superior option to James Hudson, who has struggled when filling in for Wills. The 2024 NFL Draft offered the perfect chance to do this since it was loaded with offensive tackles. Yet for some reason, the Browns continue to put their trust in Wills and Hudson as they decided not to take a single offensive tackle in the draft.
Browns class was good but ignored a glaring need
To be fair, the Browns draft class is very impressive. Mike Hall, Jr. is the real deal and while he's facing some serious consequences, Cleveland didn't expect him to get himself arrested before he played a regular-season snap.
From there, they ended up with Zak Zinter, Jamari Thrash, Nathaniel Watson, Myles Harden, and Jowon Briggs. All who have enough upside to make it in the NFL. The issue is that they completely ignored their greatest need.
That's fine to do if you use free agency to fill those holes. The Browns didn't do this either. They signed journeymen Germain Ifedi and Hakeem Adeniji. Neither player is terrible but they're not long-term answers and Ifedi has been better at guard than tackle.
Making matters worse, injuries are piling up once again. Wills has yet to return, Adeniji was sent to the IR, and Hudson is dealing with an ankle issue. Cleveland brought back Chim Okorafor but it's starting to resemble the 2023 playoffs when they were down to their fifth and sixth options. Adding a younger player in a loaded draft class would have solved this. But for some reason, the front office continues to believe the guys they have will turn the corner. Eventually.