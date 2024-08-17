Browns unbelievably tone deaf allowing controversial player on the field
By Randy Gurzi
If the Cleveland Browns didn't like the negative attention they received for trading for Deshaun Watson (and giving him a massive contract), they sure aren't showing it. Once again, the team that turned a blind eye to Watson's actions is allowing a controversial player to take the field with Mike Hall, Jr. playing on Saturday.
Not only is Hall out there but he's also playing with the starters in the second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Hall was there as the Browns' defense surrendered a quick touchdown. It was only eight plays on the drive but the second-round pick from Ohio State was on the field for five of them.
On August 14, Hall was arrested following a domestic dispute where he was accused of pushing a female and then dragging her by the feet. Her arms were scrapped in the process and there were even worse accusations levied.
He missed no practice time with head coach Kevin Stefanski saying they would let the legal proceedings play out.
Hall was Cleveland's first selection this year at No. 54 overall. The Browns were again without a pick in Round 1 after sending three of them to the Houston Texans for Watson who was facing more than 20 cases of sexual assault.
To be fair, when Hall was drafted there were no major concerns. However, considering his arrest less than one week ago for a domestic dispute, there's no reason for him to be on the field. It sends the wrong message from an organization that looks increasingly tone-deaf.