Browns vs. Vikings time, location, streaming, odds & more: Everything you need to know
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings will take the field on Saturday for the second preseason game of the year.
These two teams have spent time together already, holding joint practices during the week. Starters such as Deshaun Watson were given plenty of reps during the week and that means he won't play on Saturday. They also won't have Jameis Winston in the game, which feels like a loss for fans because Jameis is a national treasure.
MORE: Martin Emerson Jr. locks down Justin Jefferson at joint practice
Several other starters are unlikely to see the field and those who do suit up won't be out there long. Even with that being the case, it's always fun watching young players fighting to prove themselves in the exhibition games. Here we have all the information you need to watch that take place.
Browns vs. Vikings time
The game will take place on Saturday, August 17th and kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET
Browns vs. Vikings location
Cleveland Browns Stadium will be the site of the game as the Browns will play host to the Vikings this Saturday.
How to watch Browns vs. Vikings
Local fans can catch the game on WEWS News Channel 5.
How to stream Browns vs. Vikings
For fans who cut the cord or don't live in the area where it will be aired, there are still options. Hulu+, YouTubeTV, NFL+, and FuboTV are all possibilities and FuboTV offers a free seven-day trial. Also, check out the team's website since they have the mobile app as well as radio options available.
Browns vs. Vikings odds
Betting on preseason games can be tough since it's mostly backups, third-stringers, and beyond taking the snaps. For those who like living dangerously, FanDuel has the Browns as 3.0-point favorites over Minnesota. The moneyline for the Browns sits at -165 while it sits at +140 for the Vikings. The over/under is set at 34.5 points.