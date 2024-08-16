Vikings coach had a hilariously lame complaint about Browns during joint practice
The Cleveland Browns are currently in a joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings and it has not been a great show of camaraderie. Earlier in the week, Vikings wide receiver Thayer Thomas went down with an injury, and that prompted Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell to approach Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.
What message did O'Connell have for Schwartz, you ask? Well, reportedly, O'Connell was not pleased with how physical Schwartz's defense was being during practice and asked the defensive coordinator if his group could tone it down.
The Vikings have had a slew of injuries throughout training camp and that's unfortunate for them but asking a football team to stop being physical while practicing for a football team is a silly approach. The Browns are prepping for the regular season and in order to do that, they need to be physical.
Training camp practices are also a time for the lesser-known guys on the depth chart to show what they can do, which is kind of hard to do if they're not allowed to be physical. Obviously the Browns aren't trying to injure people and it's unfortunate that the Vikings have experienced injuries but O'Connell's request is one that shouldn't be taken seriously.
Vikings head coach wants the Browns to tone the physicality in practices
The Browns didn't love the request either, as Alec Lewis noted in the tweet above. He reported that one Browns player yelled "Y'all can't catch a cold, man" to the Vikings offense, which is both funny but also a bit mean-spirited considering the injuries they've had recently.
That being said, it's football and football players like to trash talk. They also like to be physical and it's unlikely that either of those things are going to change following O'Connell's request.
The Browns and Vikings square off in the second preseason game of the summer on Saturday afternoon. If this week's practices are any indication, this game could get chippy, even for preseason.