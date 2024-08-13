Browns rookie Michael Hall Jr. arrested: Latest updates and everything to know
- A domestic dispute occured
- An arrest was made
- Team released a statement
By Ryan Heckman
Tuesday morning, Cleveland Browns fans woke up to some startling news regarding rookie defensive lineman, Michael Hall Jr.
According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Hall was arrested following a domestic dispute on Monday night.
Police were called to an address where Hall and the mother of his child were residing, but the defensive lineman left before the authorities arrived.
Following the incident, the Browns released a statement:
“We are aware of the incident involving Mike Hall, Jr. last night. Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.”
Update: According to a police report, Hall is being accused of grabbing a handgun and pressing it against the woman's temple, threatening to end her life. He supposedly screamed at her, telling her to leave the home.
There were a few other details in regards to Hall's physical altercation with the woman and their daughter, but out of respect to those two, specifically, we will refrain from disclosing every piece of information, here.
Police noticed evidence of physical altercations and also spotted a couple of handguns on a bed within their home.
Hall's bond was set at $10,000 and he has a court hearing Sept. 10.
Michael Hall Jr. already faced an uphill battle for playing time
Even before this incident, Hall was still showing up as a third-string player on the most recent depth chart released by the team. Hall was listed behind starter Shelby Harris and backup Quinton Jefferson. The 2024 second-round pick still had work to do, but had been making some noise this summer.
During training camp, there was reason to believe Hall would eventually work his way onto the field based on some of his reps in practice. In particular, it's his quick get-off that had been impressing. Hall took some reps alongside Myles Garrett, with both players competing for speed off the line, and Hall held his own.
Hall came into the league as a second-round pick this year and figured to be a future building block for an already-stout defense that finished no. 1 in the league in yards allowed per game. The Browns were the top pass defense in 2023, number one on third downs and also finished no. 6 in sacks as a team.
For a defense that looked to be even better up front in 2024, a potential loss of Hall could be a bit deflating.
After his arrest, it is unknown what the future holds for the former Ohio State product. For now, it's highly likely he will not be present with the team in the coming days as the situation gets sorted out.