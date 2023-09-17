Is Amari Cooper playing Monday night? (Latest injury update for Browns vs. Steelers in NFL Week 2)
The latest injury update on Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper.
By Peter Dewey
The Cleveland Browns may be without their No. 1 receiver on Monday Night Football after Amari Cooper aggravated a groin injury on Saturday.
Cooper is considered questionable for Monday night, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that he’s unlikely to play.
Here’s everything you need to know about Cooper’s injury outlook:
Amari Cooper injury status for Week 2 game against Pittsburgh Steelers
Amari Cooper is questionable for Week 2, but he is considered unlikely to play.
Best Cleveland Browns prop bet for Week 2 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Elijah Moore anytime touchdown scorer
What if I told you that the usage for Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore was very similar in Week 1?
- Amari Cooper in Week 1: Seven targets, three catches, 37 yards
- Elijah Moore in Week 1: Seven targets, three catches, 43 yards
While Cooper is the No. 1, it looks like Moore is going to get his fair share of looks this season, and now it’s possible that Cooper sits in Week 2? Sign me up for a big game for Moore with Deshaun Watson looking to get on track.
No matter how you wager on the game – or the prop market – between the Steelers and Browns, FanDuel Sportsbook has a great offer for new users.
All you need to do is sign up with the link below, deposit and wager $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!
Amari Cooper injury history
The Amari Cooper injury history is lengthy, but he’s never played fewer than 14 games in a single season.
- Dec. 2015: Pedal Foot Plantar Fasciitis Grade 1 – dealt with most of season
- Nov. 2017: Pedal Ankle Sprain Grade 2 – missed one game
- No.v 2017: Concussion – same game as ankle sprain
- Dec. 2017: Pedal Ankle Sprain Grade 2 – missed one game
- Aug. 2019: Pedal Foot Sprain – missed preseason
- Sept. 2019: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1 – did not miss time
- Nov. 2019: Knee Patella Sprain – did not miss a game
- Jan. 2021: Pedal Ankle Fracture – injured in final game of season
- Oct. 2022: Thigh Hamstring Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1 – did not miss time
- Feb. 2022: Inguinal Groin Sports Hernia – underwent surgery
When is Amari Cooper coming back?
If Cooper is ruled out for Week 2, his next chance to play will be in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.
Cleveland Browns next 5 opponents
- Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 24
- Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 1
- San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 15
- Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 22
- Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 29
Cleveland Browns injury report
- Juan Thornhill – questionable, calf
- Siaki Ika – questionable, foot
- Amari Cooper – questionable, groin
Pittsburgh Steelers injury report
- Anthony McFarland – out, knee
- Diontae Johnson – out, hamstring
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.