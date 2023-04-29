Andrew Berry reaches for Siaki Ika with the Browns compensatory pick
The Cleveland Browns cashed in their compensatory third-round pick and select Siaki Ika a defensive tackle out of Baylor. While there was a need at defensive tackle, Ika has been on a brutal slide during this draft cycle.
At 6-foot-3 and 335 pounds, on a slim day, Ika does possess one attribute that the defensive line lacked in 2022, immense mass. What Ika can do with that significant mass is the question. Unfortunately, Ika’s 2022 tape does little to answer any skeptical minds.
In 2021, Ika was a premier one-tech defensive tackle and was considered a first-round talent. Ika’s performance in 2022 derailed his previous efforts and led to why he was available at the end of round three. The Browns are taking a gamble that Ika can regain his former level of play and be a true run stuffer.
Unfortunately for Ika his physical testing at the NFL combine did nothing for his draft stock. Ika posted a 5.39 40-yard dash and a sundial like 4.99 second 20-yard shuttle. Ika’s Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 2.6, paints the picture of a prospect with severely limited athleticism.
The selection of Ika does clear up what they envision Dalvin Tomlinson’s role to be. While Tomlinson has played both the one and 3-tech positions in his career, but with the arrival of Ika, Tomlinson should see significant snaps at 3-tech this year.
The one positive for Ika is that he is going to one of the worst defensive tackle rooms in the NFL, and by proxy, could see significant playing time. While Ika lacks lower body explosivity, he does have mass and impressive upper body strength. If Ika can be a space eater and keep linebackers clean, then he will have effectively done a job that last year’s defensive tackle unit could not.
To this point, Andrew Berry has had a befuddling draft. We will have to wait and see how day three shakes out before declaring it a dud, but unfortunately, it appears to be heading in that direction.