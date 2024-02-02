Baker Mayfield one of 4 former Browns who could follow Alex Van Pelt to New England
With Alex Van Pelt landing with the Patriots, he could now look to add some players from his time with the Cleveland Browns
By Randy Gurzi
3. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR
A former sixth-round pick out of Michigan, Donovan Peoples-Jones became a fan favorite in Cleveland in no time. As a rookie, he showed off a knack for getting deep and finished the year with 304 yards on just 14 receptions. That was good for an average of 21.7 yards per catch.
DPJ also scored two touchdowns that year, one of which was a 75-yarder against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13. That one wasn't as impressive as his first, however, which came in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. With Odell Beckham, Jr. lost to an ACL tear during the win, Peoples-Jones stepped up and hauled in 56 yards on three receptions. He even caught a 24-yarder for the game-winning score.
He continued to grow from there with 597 yards on 34 receptions in his second season. By year three, he was flirting with 1,000 yards and finsihed with 61 receptions for 839 yards and three touchdowns. But then in 2023, he became a forgotten man.
With Elijah Moore in town, DPJ hardly saw the ball come his way. He played in seven games for Cleveland and had just eight receptions for 97 yards. He was sent to the Detroit Lions at the trade deadline but had just five receptions for them in eight games played.
Now free to sign elsewhere, he could look to join the receiver-needy Patriots. As it stands now, they have some big names with JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker but they haven't had the production. Perhaps Van Pelt would prefer to go with someone he knows — and possibly trusts — more to help the passing game get on track.