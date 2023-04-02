Bargain shopping: 3 free agents that Cleveland Browns could still strike a deal with
We've been in the NFL free agency window for a few weeks now and the Cleveland Browns are still weighing their options in trying to find a few more players that wouldn't break the bank and be more backup-type players as we move to the next season. There are still plenty of talented players available, but a few are still too pricey to pursue.
To this point, Cleveland has had a good go at picking up several talented players already including safety Juan Thornhill, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo and tight end Jordan Akins. The team also traded for wide receiver Elijah Moore from the New York Jets.
There's still a need to find more reserve players, especially on defense. The Browns could still use another safety or two, a defensive tackle and maybe even an additional edge rusher. As for the offense, the running back room that includes Nick Chubb and second-year player Jerome Ford could also use some backup support.
With that, let's take a look at a defensive tackle, safety, and a running back that could all help Cleveland next season and wouldn't be that expensive.
No. 3 bargain free agent: Jerick Mckinnon, RB
The Browns have Nick Chubb as their No. 1 running back, but beyond that, there are still questions on what the rest of the room is going to look like. They have second-year back Jerome Ford returning and he could be that No. 2 back but if the team is looking for a solid veteran who plays the game the right way, unselfishly, and for the team, then look no further than Jerick McKinnon.
The recent Super Bowl champ, as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs who also helped secure that championship when he took a knee near the goal line instead of scoring a touchdown, is still a free agent and could be a great get by the Browns. Mckinnon has been in the league for nine seasons and still has plenty left in the tank to give a team a weapon out of the backfield.
The original third round pick of the Minnesota Vikings back in 2014 has been used alot in the passing game over his career and that would be an ideal job for him in Cleveland. With Browns running back Kareem Hunt likely leaving in free agency, the team needs another back that can catch passes well.
For his career, Mckinnon has caught 244 passes and scored 16 touchdowns by way of receptions. Last season in Kansas City he caught 56 passes for 512 yards and nine touchdowns. He also ran the ball 72 times for 291 yards. The multi-versatile back could do wonders in an offense led by quarterback Deshaun Watson.