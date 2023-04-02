Bargain shopping: 3 free agents that Cleveland Browns could still strike a deal with
No. 1 bargain free agent: Eric Rowe, safety
The big splash for the Browns in the defensive secondary this offseason was getting safety Juan Thornhill to come over after having won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs. They have Grant Delpit and D'Anthony Bell returning but Ronnie Harrison will be leaving via free agency. So, the team is likely still in search of a couple more players to help in the secondary.
Eric Rowe, most recently of the Miami Dolphins would be a good addition to that group as he's had experience playing at safety and at cornerback over the years. He's been a spot starter over his eight-year career but has been utilized as a backup more and that's what Cleveland needs going into next season.
For his career, he's been credited with 41 pass knockdowns, had five interceptions, accumulated 381 tackles, forced six fumbles, and recovered one. In the playoff game that the Dolphins played the Buffalo Bills, Rowe had a sack of the quarterback, combined for seven tackles, and forced a fumble. Not bad for a day's work.
Rowe and these other free agents could really help this Browns team with having a lot of previous experience plus none of these pickups will break the bank. There are other free agents out there as well like defensive ends A' Shawn Robinson and Poona Ford or safety Ryan Neal so stay tuned as this free agency window begins to close.