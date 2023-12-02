Best NFL Prop Bets for Browns vs. Rams in Week 13
Breaking down our best player prop bets for Sunday's Week 13 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns will hope to end its two-game West Coast road trip with a win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Browns are coming off a tough loss to the Broncos last week, where they lost rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson to a concussion.
With Thompson-Robinson's status in doubt, it'll likely be Joe Flacco making his first start since Week 18 of the 2022 season. If Flacco plays, I found two Browns props that have great value and are achievable to hit.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Browns vs. Rams in Week 13
- Jerome Ford OVER 50.5 rushing yards (-115)
- David Njoku OVER 44.5 receiving yards (-115)
- Puka Nacua UNDER 54.5 receiving yards (-115)
Jerome Ford OVER 50.5 rushing yards (-115)
The second-year running back could see an increased workload on Sunday, especially if the Browns start veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. Last week, Ford had a solid effort against the Broncos’ defense, rushing for 65 yards on nine carries.
It was a nice bounce-back game for the running back, who was held to 31 rushing yards against the Steelers in Week 11. Ford will face a Rams’ defense that has allowed 113.3 rushing yards per game this season and 118.4 yards a game at home. Ford is averaging 77.8 yards per game on the road this season. He’s also gone OVER 50.5 rushing yards in five out of 11 games.
David Njoku OVER 44.5 receiving yards (-115)
If Flacco starts on Sunday, his best bet for success is to get David Njoku involved early and often against this Rams’ defense.
This season, Los Angeles is ranked 29th in DVOA-TE and allowing 59.2 receiving yards per game to the position, per ftnfantasy.com.
It doesn’t matter who has been at quarterback for Cleveland this season, as Njoku has still found a way to be productive. The 6-foot-4 tight end has gone OVER 44.5 receiving yards in seven out of his last 11 games. Additionally, Njoku is averaging 6.3 receptions for 57.7 yards per game in his past three games.
Puka Nacua UNDER 54.5 receiving yards (-115)
The rookie wide receiver has seen his production decrease since star wide receiver Cooper Kupp returned to the field. Nacua averaged 9.8 receptions and 125.3 yards per game in his first five games.
However, since Week 5, the rookie is getting 4.9 receptions and 60.4 yards per game (last seven games). Nacua has a tough matchup on Sunday against the Browns, who are ranked seventh in DVOA-WR2 (26.7 receiving yards per game allowed).
With Kupp playing on the opposite side, there’s a chance that Nacua will get more one-on-one coverage. But that might not make a huge difference, as he’s gone UNDER 54.5 receiving yards in four out of his last seven games.
